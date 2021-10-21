BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

BOK Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOK Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group cut their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.13.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

