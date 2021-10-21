BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Lifted to B at TheStreet

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of BOKF opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 60.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 368.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

