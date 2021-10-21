BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

BOKF stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.02. 636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,580. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOK Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.13.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

