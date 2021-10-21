BNP Paribas Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Neutral

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $159.50 price target on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

NYSE EXP opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $160.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

