BNP Paribas Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Neutral

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $159.50 price target on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.
NYSE EXP opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $160.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.23.
In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
