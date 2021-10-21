BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.00

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101.76 ($1.33), with a volume of 1035910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.80 ($1.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of £791.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

