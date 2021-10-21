BMO Capital Markets Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $475.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $468.17.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $435.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $435.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.