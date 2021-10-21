Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,519 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 892% compared to the typical volume of 254 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.84. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 193,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

