Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stake Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Truist started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 3.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

