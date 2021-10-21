Blockzero Labs Achieves Market Cap of $5.33 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $5.33 million and $244,865.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00103525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00194140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

