BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:AOM) Trading 1.6% Higher

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. (LON:AOM) traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 177.80 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 177.80 ($2.32). 800 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of £126.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.72.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.