Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 22.9% in September

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,071. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $97,999 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

BIGZ stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

