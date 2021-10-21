BlackRock Inc. Sells 42,360 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,618,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of First Community Bankshares worth $48,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 1,756.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.61. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $33.15.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.