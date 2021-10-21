BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.60% of SeaSpine worth $49,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPNE. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

SPNE opened at $15.12 on Thursday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

