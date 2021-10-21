BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Humanigen worth $52,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGEN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter worth $1,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter worth $287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Humanigen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Humanigen by 1,314.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 253,184 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 9,692 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $165,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,977. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -1.94.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.