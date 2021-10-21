BlackRock Inc. Acquires 400,968 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 64.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,023,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $84,599,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 786,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,660,000 after purchasing an additional 755,692 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after purchasing an additional 697,991 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $53.19 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

