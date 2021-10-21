BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:DSU opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,492 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.