BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NYSE:DSU opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.73.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.