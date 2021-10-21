Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BDIMF opened at $3.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.