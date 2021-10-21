BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.81

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.81 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 10608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,467.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,298 shares of company stock worth $6,204,484. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 72.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,184.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

