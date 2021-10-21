BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.81

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.81 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 10608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.
BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.
In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,467.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,298 shares of company stock worth $6,204,484. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 72.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,184.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
