BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading Down 6%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s share price fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.75. 20,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,681,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $577.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIT Mining Company Profile (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.