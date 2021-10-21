Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.63.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $266.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

