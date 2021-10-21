Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen updated its FY21 guidance to $18.85-19.35 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $18.850-$19.350 EPS.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $266.57 on Thursday. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.63.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

