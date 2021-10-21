Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.63.

BIIB opened at $266.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.69. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

