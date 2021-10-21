Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

BDSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

BDSX opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 232,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Patience bought 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $67,503.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 321,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,804. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Biodesix by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Biodesix by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Biodesix by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

