BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioAtla Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a novel class of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. BioAtla Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

BioAtla stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioAtla news, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $272,497.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,195.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 33,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,335,079.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 368,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,801,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,616,350 over the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter valued at $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

