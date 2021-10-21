Bintex Futures 24 Hour Volume Hits $64,955.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $100,747.64 and approximately $64,955.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00067480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00102471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,092.32 or 1.00186125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.03 or 0.06392092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00022247 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

