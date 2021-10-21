Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 26th (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Big Sky Growth Partners’ (NASDAQ:BSKYU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 26th. Big Sky Growth Partners had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Big Sky Growth Partners’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BSKYU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSKYU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $999,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $999,000.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

