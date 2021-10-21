BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $594.25.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,152,000 after purchasing an additional 75,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.