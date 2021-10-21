Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 233,922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Beyond Air by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 138,903 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

