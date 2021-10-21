Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at KeyCorp

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

BRY opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $803.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.71. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. FMR LLC increased its position in Berry by 74.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Berry by 38.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Berry by 299.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 199,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

