Berenberg Bank Trims GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Target Price to GBX 1,540

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,408.20 ($18.40) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,395.73. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

