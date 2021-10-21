Berenberg Bank Downgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Hold

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.24. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 107.51% and a negative return on equity of 873.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

