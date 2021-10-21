Benchmark Trims LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Target Price to $210.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of LHCG opened at $149.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.92. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $133.08 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,458,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

