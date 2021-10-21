Benchmark Trims LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Target Price to $210.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.17.
Shares of LHCG opened at $149.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.92. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $133.08 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,458,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
