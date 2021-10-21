Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.30

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.30 and traded as low as $13.69. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $170.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $61,000. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

