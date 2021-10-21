Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Holdings Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167,783 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $63,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

BBBY opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

