Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $246.90 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.05 and a 200 day moving average of $247.96.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

