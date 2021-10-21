Beat Kahli Purchases 15,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $224,671.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00.

VOXX International stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.38.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,701,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in VOXX International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

