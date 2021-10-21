Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Shares Up 37.2%

Shares of Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) shot up 37.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

