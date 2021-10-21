BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$66.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of BCE traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$63.07. The company had a trading volume of 594,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,444. BCE has a 1-year low of C$52.52 and a 1-year high of C$67.08. The stock has a market cap of C$57.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3762922 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.22%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

