Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

BNED stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.44. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNED. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.