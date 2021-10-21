Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $317.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.84 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $269.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

