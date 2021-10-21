Barclays Lowers Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BKIMF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bankinter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bankinter currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.