Barclays Cuts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $37.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $68,690,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $63,058,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after buying an additional 887,995 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

