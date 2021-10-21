Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of BZUN opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

