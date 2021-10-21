Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BANR traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. Banner has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on BANR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

