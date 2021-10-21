Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.68

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.68 and traded as low as $20.00. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 1,061 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $111.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

