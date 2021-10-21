Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Raises Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.7667 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Bank of Queensland stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $14.19.

Separately, Citigroup raised Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers solutions to customers managed through owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, and virgin money distribution channels.

