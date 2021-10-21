Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Purchases A$94,070.00 in Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) insider Patrick Allaway acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.41 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of A$94,070.00 ($67,192.86).

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. Bank of Queensland’s payout ratio is currently 82.15%.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

