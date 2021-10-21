Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Purchases A$94,070.00 in Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) insider Patrick Allaway acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.41 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of A$94,070.00 ($67,192.86).
The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. Bank of Queensland’s payout ratio is currently 82.15%.
