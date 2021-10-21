Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 125,156 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 783,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

