Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.82 Million Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Software were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSWA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in American Software by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after buying an additional 695,475 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after buying an additional 196,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Software by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 77,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Software by 607.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 72,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

