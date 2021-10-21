Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Franklin Street Properties worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

